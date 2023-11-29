Woman who allegedly disrupted informal Remembrance Day ceremony has charge stayed

Photo: Larry Lava Linda Jackson's charge for allegedly disrupting an informal Remembrance Day ceremony in 2021 has been stayed.

The Crown has stayed a charge against a woman who had been accused of disturbing an informal Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna in 2021.

Linda Jackson, 58, was scheduled to begin her six-day trial next Monday on one count of “disturbing order or solemnity of meeting,” stemming from a Nov. 11, 2021 incident at the Kelowna City Park Cenotaph.

Jackson was accused of being one of several demonstrators who railed against the COVID-19 mandates that were in place at the time during an informal Remembrance Day gathering. The regular ceremony had been cancelled in 2021 in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, but dozens of people still gathered at the Cenotaph to pay their respects.

A witness told Castanet a woman began espousing anti-vaccine and and anti-mandate rhetoric using a microphone connected to a generator.

The Kelowna RCMP were quick to condemn the incident.

“Kelowna RCMP officers support a person or group's right to protest, but when they choose to willfully interrupt the assembly of citizens at a Remembrance Day ceremony; this is a step too far,” Insp. Adam MacIntosh said in a press release issued the day of the incident.

Five months later, a rarely used criminal charge was laid against Jackson. Section 176 (2) of the Criminal Code outlaws the disturbance of religious meetings or those for a “moral, social or benevolent purpose.”

During an April 2022 press conference announcing the charge, Insp. MacIntosh said he'd never seen the charge previously laid against anyone. At the time, statistics from Stats Canada showed there'd only been four criminal charges approved in B.C. under section 176 dating back to 2016.

Jackson represented herself in the court proceedings over the past year and a half, and her six-day trial was set to begin next Monday. But according to online court records, the Crown stayed the charge during an appearance Tuesday

Castanet has reached out to BC Prosecution spokesperson Dan McLaughlin for the reason the charge was stayed, but the Crown rarely discloses such information.