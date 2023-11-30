Winter Wonder Bar launches at Kelowna's Pretty Not Bad

Madison Reeve

If you're having a hard time getting into the Christmas spirit this year, look no further than getting your Christmas fix at Pretty Not Bad.

The restaurant has transformed its space into a holiday experience where guests will celebrate the season with food, cocktails, and Christmas decor from floor to ceiling.

After three years at Jack's on Bernard, the Winter Wonder Bar has relocated to Pretty Not Bad.

"This year, we decided to bring it over to Pretty Not Bad. It's a bigger footprint. We can get more people through... Also, on weekends and in the evenings, we can have the kids come through and have their time as well," said James Addington, managing partner.

On Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, guests will be able to enjoy a specific Wonder Bar menu created by Chef James Holmes.

Some menu items include:

S'mores Old Fashioned: with bourbon, cocoa, angostura, toasted marshmallow

The Miracle on Clement Street: vodka, lime, spiced apple, eggnog foam, cinnamon

Ms. Claus Mimosa: with bubbles, cranberry, spiced apple, lime

The Winter Wonder Bar will be running all December, up until Christmas Day.