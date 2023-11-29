Kelowna proposes a 4.76% property tax hike

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Kelowna councillors will deliberate next week over a 2024 budget that proposes to hit taxpayers with a 4.76 per cent tax increase.

The proposed increase would work out to an additional $112.95 for the owner of the average single-family detached home in Kelowna.

The budget includes a one per cent public safety levy endorsed by council as part of the 2023 financial plan.

City officials say the 2024 budget puts a priority on community safety with the addition of more RCMP, bylaw officers and firefighters, addressing homelessness through a renewed Journey Home strategy, more investments in transit and transportation and focusing on climate change.

Council will go through the budget line-by-line on Dec. 7 to establish a preliminary budget figure.

Final budget and setting of the tax rate is expected in April.

Taxation accounts for about a quarter of the city's yearly revenues with users fees and charges, reserves, surpluses and grants making up the other 75 per cent.