Five classrooms to be added to North Glenmore Elementary

Photo: Google Maps North Glenmore Elementary

The provincial government has announced $7.5M in funding for a new addition to North Glenmore Elementary.

The prefabricated, five-classroom addition is expected to add 120 seats to the school and be ready for students in fall 2024.

With record population growth, our government will continue to invest in our schools as more cities like Kelowna welcome new students to their classrooms,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care.

The school system in Glenmore has been operating way over capacity for years now, pressured by the neighbourhood’s explosive growth. The school district has also been lobbying for funding for a new middle/secondary school in the neighbourhood.

"We welcome this prudent investment in our growing community," said Lee-Ann Tiede, chair, Central Okanagan Public Schools board of education. "As we serve more students each year, projects like this offer an efficient way to build on our safe, welcoming and sustainable learning spaces."

The provincial government says it has funded 2,220 new student seats in the Central Okanagan over the past six years.