Thousands of gifts fill the tree at Coast Capri's Tiny Tim Toy Drive and Breakfast

Hundreds of people came through Kelowna's Coast Capri Hotel on Wednesday morning to take part in the 23rd annual Tiny Tim Toy Drive, leaving thousands of gifts under the tree.

Hotel manager Dale Sivucha says there were tons of smiling faces walking through the doors ready to lend a helping hand to the Salvation Army and for families and children who are less fortunate.

The day started at 6:30 a.m. with a "nice rush," said Sivucha.

"Knowing that there’s gifts going to be brought to families in need this time of year, it’s a very special opportunity for us at the hotel,” he added,

The event has grown year after year, but with it, so has the demand from families in need, especially since the pandemic.

“There are so many factors that are increasing the need for gifts and generosity in our community like this and we are so fortunate to have a great partner like the Salvation Army," Sivucha said.

Local resident and Tiny Tim Toy Drive regular Liz Basisty made sure to swing by the hotel on Wednesday morning for her 10th visit in the last 11 years. She was generous enough to drop off some toys for babies in need this holiday season.

“They don’t get a lot of baby stuff, so I always like to get something for babies. I’m Mrs. Christmas actually. My husband would tell you that. If I had millions that’s what I would do. I would bring gifts to as many kids as I could because I love Christmas and no kid should not have Christmas. I just love giving presents at Christmas time," said Basisty.

The Coast Capri Hotel will be accepting unwrapped presents until Dec. 8, when they will then go over to the Salvation Army for distribution.