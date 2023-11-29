Innkeeper's Gala at Hotel Eldorado provides big boost to KGH Foundation

Photo: Argus Properties

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation received a major donation thanks to the 32nd Innkeeper's Gala hosted by the Hotel Eldorado.

The event on Nov. 18 raised over $150,000 for the charity. Foundation CEO Allison Young thanked the Hotel Eldorado and Argus Properties for their "unwavering" support going back three decades.

"Health care is a community experience, delivered right here, where we live," Young said.

"We’ve all experienced community wide challenges in the last few years and have been reminded of how working together is always the answer. Argus has been a constant and steadfast supporter of the KGH Foundation. We are very grateful to everyone involved and are already looking forward to next year's Innkeepers Gala."

Hotel general manager Jessica Pearce said her staff loves putting on the event and they are already looking forward to the future.

"It is heartwarming to witness how generous the people of the Central Okanagan are," Pearce said. "We are already planning for the 33rd Innkeepers Gala, which we promise will be bigger and better than ever."

Larry Sie, who is the managing director of hotel owner Argus Properties, said he is proud to be a part of a decades long tradition.

"With $150,000 raised from this year’s event, Innkeepers has now raised over $1,400,000 for the delivery of health care in our region,” Sie said.

Next years event is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2024.