Arc'teryx setting up shop in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White The building at the corner of Bernard Ave. and Water St. is under renovation ahead of the opening of an Arc'teryx store in the summer of 2024.

The building on the south corner of Bernard Avenue and Water Street in downtown Kelowna has been undergoing a transformation for the past few months.

Workers have been doing extensive work on the brick exterior of the building and much of it has been wrapped in scaffolding and tarps for several weeks now.

It is being renovated in anticipation of a major new retail tenant; B.C.-based outdoor clothing company Arc’teryx.

The brand communications manager for Arc’teryx tells Castanet the store will cover 3,500 square feet. But it won’t be ready in time for your Christmas shopping. Its not slated to open until the summer of 2024.

Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley sees the store as a new anchor retailer in downtown, joining the likes of Mosaic Books and rival Canadian clothing company Lululemon.

There’s no word yet on how many people the new store will employ but it is likely to have a fairly big staff given the size of the building.

Founded by local climbers in North Vancouver in 1989, Arc’teryx is named after Archaeopteryx Lithographica, the first reptile to develop feathers for flight.