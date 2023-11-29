New restaurant opening on Kelowna's Leon Avenue

Photo: Rob Gibson 467 Leon Avenue.

A new restaurant will take a crack at operating at a Leon Avenue location that has seen plenty of turnover in recent years.

After less than six months in business at 467 Leon Avenue, Taco Mate is now closed and transforming into a new restaurant called The Magic Pan.

The location—on the same block as a shelter, IH's urban health centre and other social service providers—has seen multiple restaurants open and close over the years, including, Renegade Kitchen, Split Decisions Craft Beer and Burger Bar, Taco Mate and now The Magic Pan.

The new restaurant will feature a fusion menu, including Arabian, Mexican and Indian food.

New operator Tony Thomas Munduvelil says The Magic Pan will open on Dec. 1 with the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, starting with breakfast service.

"On weekends it's going to be a late night destination. We are hoping to be open to 3 a.m. on the weekend," he said.

"The ownership has changed, they're moving somewhere else. So the remaining owner wants to do something in the same place. We met him, we like the place even," Munduvelil says.

The new restaurant will also focus on take out and catering for events and parties.