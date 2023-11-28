Spion Kop star to shine over Lake Country for holidays; food bank donations collected

Photo: Lake Country RCMP

Lake Country's Christmas Star is set to light up all of Winfield on Friday ahead of the local RCMP's cram the cruiser fundraiser.

With the help of a friend, Const. Kerri Parish and her two children Mitchell and Jake started the Lake Country Star on Spion Kop in December 2020 as a way to give back to the community during the pandemic.

This happened in hopes that their actions would help lift the spirits of Lake Country residents during a time of uncertainty. Three years later, the tradition continues.

This year, fundraising efforts have expanded, with Mitchell and Jake making 3D-printed Lake Country star ornaments available for $10 or by toy donation.

The boys will be at Apex Park for the light up Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to share the in the light up and accept any donations.

“This is just an excellent example of the community spirit, involvement and dedication our officers and their families show in the community of Lake Country and every other community served by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle, media relations officer for Lake Country detachment.

After the lighting of the star on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m., Lake Country RCMP will be seeking donations for the local food bank on Dec. 2 during a cram the cruiser event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Save-on-Foods at 9522 Main Street.

Volunteers will be on hand to collect new, unwrapped food and toy donations.

Last year’s event resulted in 189 new toys and 19 used toys donated to families in need. Since 2012, over $50,000 and 14,500 pounds of items have been donated.

If you would like to make a donation but can't show up in person, Lake Country RCMP will also be accepting unwrapped toys, food, cash and cheque donations for the food bank from now until Friday Dec. 9 at the detachment.