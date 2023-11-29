Permit sought for industrial development in Kelowna's Airport Business Park

Photo: Contributed

The build out of the Airport Business Park on the west side of Highway 97 is continuing.

The latest planned project is a two building industrial development bordering Optic Court and Pier Mac Way.

The vacant lot in question is presently zoned for industrial use. The owners are seeking a development permit to move the project along.

Plans presented to the city's planning department this week show two two-storey buildings each including three warehouse or light industrial units.

Office space would be provided above.

"Accessed via Optic Court the proposed two office warehouse buildings bookend a central parking courtyard. The buildings will provide office/warehouse space for commercial tenant(s) with warehouse manufacturing/storage with some offices and a mezzanine space," the application rationale states.

The former Pier Mac gravel pit site has become a major industrial and retail hub since being developed over the past decade serving Quail Ridge, UBC Okanagan and the airport.

City council will review the application sometime in the new year.