Bobcats captured on video tip-toeing across a Kelowna deck

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna resident captured something unexpected on his home security system Tuesday.

Stuart McAusland tells Castanet he spotted a bobcat and a kitten crossing the deck in his yard in the Mission during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"The first video shows... it looks like it's got some sort of rodent in its mouth. I assume that's the father, or the mother just going out for the first time. That was around three o'clock in the morning. And then the second video shows the bobcat and its kitten crossing over the deck."

The second video shows the time at 5:40 a.m. and the bobcat crosses across the deck this time followed by its kitten. The pair tip toe their way through the Christmas decorations on the deck as they go about their business.

"I've had them in the past. I've not had both of them. I didn't know she had a kitten. But that was probably one of the better videos that I've gotten."

McAusland says he's seen bobcats in the area before, but its been a while, now he knows why his dogs were acting strange.

"They're going nuts. We have kind of a gravel area beside the house, and they were sniffing something up. So I assume that they're probably just kind of in the neighbourhood for a couple of days to do their hunting and move on."

McAusland says he is an outdoor enthusiast and he enjoys seeing nature right in his own backyard.

"I'm fine with it. There have been some disappearing cats in the neighbourhood. But I also got a video of a very fat coyote walking by one night. So in my opinion these are the animals that are outside hunting. A cougar might be a little different."