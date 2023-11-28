New Stober Group CEO goes from COO to boss in just six months

Photo: Stober Group Lisa Lock

It did not take long for Lisa Lock to impress the Stober family.

The Kelowna real estate development and property management company has named Lock as its new chief executive officer, effective Nov. 1. The appointment came just six months after she joined the business as its chief operating officer.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa as our CEO,” Stober Group co-owner Carolyn Stober said in a press release. “Her passion for people, her commitment to community values and her extensive industry expertise position her as the ideal leader to propel Stober Group forward.

“We have immense faith in her ability to embody and advance the vision and values that have been the cornerstone of our company. Under her leadership, we are confident in a future filled with exciting possibilities and continued dedication to excellence in real estate development and community building.”

Lock has led large-scale projects and collaborations for other companies, including Concert Properties in Vancouver, and Mission Group Enterprises and Lorval Developments Ltd. in Kelowna. She brings more than two decades of experience to her new role with Stober.

“I am honoured and excited to lead Stober Group as CEO,” Lock said. “I believe in the power of collaboration, the importance of community and the potential for positive change through thoughtful real estate development. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team and continuing to uphold our commitment to enriching lives and spaces.”