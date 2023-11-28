RauDZ Regional Table closing its doors after 22 years

Photo: RauDZ Regional Table

If you have never eaten at RauDZ Regional Table you only have until the end of 2023 to give it a try.

After 22 and a half years of serving the Okanagan community, RauDZ Regional Table has announced they are closing, the final day of operation will be on Dec. 31, 2023.

“As we close this chapter, we invite our community to join us in celebrating the successes, the memories, and the lifelong relationships that have been cultivated at RauDZ Regional Table. It has been an incredible journey, and we are immensely grateful for the support of our guests, suppliers, and staff,” says Chef Rod Butters.

Throughout its 22-year run RauDZ Regional Table has been a culinary cornerstone, showcasing a commitment to locally sourced ingredients, innovative menus, and an exceptional dining experience.

The silver lining for food lovers is that Sunny's Modern Diner and the Okanagan Table will continue.

Owners Audrey Surrao and Chef Rod Butters remain committed to providing exceptional culinary experiences in downtown Kelowna and they will remain involved in their other ventures.

Sunny’s Modern Diner, will continue to serve its modern twist on classic diner fare, while the Okanagan Table will continue as a hub for one-of-a-kind in-house private events, cooking classes, a kitchen retail shop, and exclusive off-site catering.

