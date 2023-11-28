BC Conservatives select provincial candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding

Photo: BC Conservatives

A Kelowna businesswoman will carry the BC Conservative party banner for the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding in the next provincial election.

The party announced Monday Tara Armstrong, local entrepreneur and the party's Election Readiness Chair has been nominated to represent the party.

After spending time in Dubai, Armstrong returned to Canada in 2006 to join her family's start-up business, working to execute a corporate franchise business expansion strategy.

According to her party profile, the business opened its doors in B.C. launching a franchise in Kelowna. The company, Driving Miss Daisy, has since expanded nationally.

"Tara's commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of senior citizens is a central theme in her career. She has dedicated a significant portion of her professional life to this vital segment of society," her bio states.

"Tara is a natural leader who firmly supports the core values that define Canada as the true north strong and free."

Armstrong's LinkedIn profile shows she was with Driving Miss Daisy for 16 years, until September 2022. That is when Armstrong and her husband left their jobs and sold their house to embark on a six month "journey of freedom and discovery" in the "free states" of the U.S.

"The people in the free states would never allow what’s happening up north," she said in a public Facebook post at the end of her trip. "It’s time to bring back the true north strong and free values of Canada."

Businessman Pavneet Singh will carry the colours of the BC United Party in the riding currently held by outgoing MLA Norm Letnick.

The next provincial election must be held on, or before, Oct. 19, 2024.