Kettle Valley Parade with a Purpose nearing $100,000 goal

Photo: Ed Burke

The fourth annual Kettle Valley Parade with a Purpose is gearing up for another holiday fundraiser.

All funds raised by the event will be donated to The Bridge Youth & Family Services campaign to build a purpose-built, nature-based youth treatment program.

“We’re just $16,000 away from our $100,000 goal and we have a couple of really exciting ways for people to help us get there,” says Pam Turgeon, founder of Parade with a Purpose.



A total of 25 floats have registered for the parade which will start in Kettle Valley at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Those coming to enjoy the festivities are encouraged to make a donation online.

CRAFT Beer Market Kelowna is hosting their annual charity day on Nov. 30. All tips accumulated between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be donated to the parade.

Parade organizers are also auctioning off a VIP experience including a classic burger dinner and prime viewing spot for the parade at Kettle Valley Public on Main. They will watch the parade from the comfort of their own tent with heaters, chairs, warm cocoa and snacks.

The online silent auction for the VIP experience is open until 3 p.m. on Dec. 1.