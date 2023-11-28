Spirit Ridge Equestrian Centre celebrates 'Christmas in the stables'

Photo: Joan Niemeier Spirit Ridge Equestrian Centre, November 25, 2023.

Spirit Ridge Equestrian Centre made the holiday season a little brighter for the BC Children's Hospital last weekend

More than 1,250 people turned up at the Kelowna farm on Nov. 25 for the third annual third annual ‘Christmas in the Stables', where supporters, volunteers, and businesses helped raise $12,500 for the BC Children's Hospital.

The event offered a petting zoo, pony rides and photos with Santa.

"Organizers express heartfelt appreciation to every individual whose support, generosity, and unwavering dedication left an indelible mark on the lives of children supported by BC Children's Hospital," says organizer Joan Niemeier.

"Together, we've made an enduring impact, standing as a beacon of hope and support for those in need."