Share your amazing Christmas display on Castanet's 'Parade of Lights'

Photo: file photo

Christmas displays are starting to go up on houses throughout the Thompson-Okanagan.

In an effort to brighten up your holiday season, Castanet is compiling a list of the best Christmas displays for you and your family to enjoy.

This "self-guided" Parade of Lights adventure will direct you to those houses who have gone "above and beyond," for the holiday season.

There will be some old favourites, and surely some new additions to the list. A map will plot the address of each home submitted for inclusion on this list.

If you would like to submit your home or neighbourhood, click here and follow the directions on the page.

That same link will also show all the homes submitted.

Check back often as the page will be updated as new submissions are received.