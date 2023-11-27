Kelowna RCMP need your help identifying a prolific shoplifter

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify an accused prolific shoplifter.

Mounties have surveillance video of a man they believe is responsible for multiple thefts in the Kelowna.

One of the thefts occurred on Nov. 10, at approximately 6:15 p.m., when police responded to a theft at a liquor store in the 2000 block of Hwy 33.

RCMP says the suspect concealed a very expensive bottle of premium liquor, before paying for a single bottle of wine and then leaving the store without paying for the concealed item.

The liquor store provided high-quality images of the suspect who is described as:

Olive skinned male

Mid 30’s to early 40’s

Medium to heavy build

Short and groomed black hair

Black framed glasses

Black coloured vest

Grey khaki pants

The suspect also appears to have a very distinct tattoo along the right side of his neck and throat.

After reviewing the CCTV of some other recent shoplifting incidents, this suspect is believed to be the same suspect in multiple other thefts including from a hardware store and a music store.

In these two particular incidents, the man was wearing the same black vest and glasses along with a camouflaged coloured jacket and toque.

“This individual appears to have stolen close to $20,000 in merchandise from three stores alone in the last couple weeks,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“It would be reasonable to believe he’s committing thefts elsewhere and we need your help. If you know who this is, please let us know. Moreover, if this person has stolen from your business, please let us know and report it.”

If anyone can identify the suspect or has any further information you're asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file 2023-67181. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).