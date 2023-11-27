Kelowna dental office provides $20,000 in free dentistry

Photo: Ramsey Jaswal The team at Orchard Smiles celebrates a successful inaugural free dentistry day

A Kelowna dental office has put smiles back on the faces of dozens of people who had been suffering chronic dental pain, some for many months. The team at Orchard Smiles held their first free dentistry day on Sunday.

“Our first annual free dentistry day was a success! Our team provided $20,173.90 in free dental treatment to some very deserving and wonderful people,” said Dr. Ramsey Jaswal.

“Our only regret is that we weren’t able to help everyone.”

He says they received more than 1,400 applications and hope that with further planning, they will be able to help more people next year.

The dentists and hygienists performed everything from root canals and extractions to fillings. The patients who qualified under the vetting process included single moms, single dads and seniors.

“Many of the patients seen have been suffering from chronic pain for months, and in some cases years,” notes Dr. Jaswal, who opened Orchard Smiles recently with partners Dr. Romey Jaswal, Dr. Saba Shakeri and Dr. Parveet Dhillon.