Artificial intelligence to scan Central Okanagan household recycling for contaminants

Photo: RDCO The RDCO's waste collection contractor will start using AI to scan recycling for contaminants.

Artificial intelligence will soon be used to sort recycled goods in the Central Okanagan.

A new pilot program will use AI to improve residential recycling in an attempt to improve overall waste diversion by detecting when the wrong material lands in your recycling cart — and letting you know about it in real time.

The Central Okanagan’s curbside recycling program in partnership with member municipalities, Recycle BC, Environmental 360 Solutions and Prairie Robotics, is trying to reduce the region’s overall recycling contamination levels, which in the past have led to costly surcharges for local municipalities.

“Most of our residents put a lot of effort into sorting their recycling correctly. With this pilot, we can help by providing curbside recyclers with customized and real-time feedback," said RDCO acting director of engineering servicesTravis Kendel.

"This region-wide initiative is intended to improve the quality of recycling in our curbside recycling carts, help avoid financial penalties and direct our staff to areas where education is needed most.”

The new technology is installed on recycling trucks and uses a combination of truck mounted cameras, AI-based visual recognition and GPS to identify and track unaccepted items.

"The AI is trained to recognize problematic items including plastic bags, garbage, yard waste and Styrofoam; all materials that do not belong in the recycling cart," said the RDCO in a news release.

By scanning the material collected, it finds items that are not supposed to be in the recycling cart and reports them for further action.

How it works:

As recycling is tipped into the collection truck, the AI system scans the items for materials that don’t belong or contaminants.

If the system detects a contaminant, a photo is taken from inside the truck’s hopper, and the materials that don’t belong are highlighted.

A postcard with the image will be sent to the household with information about what can or cannot go in the recycling cart. If the associated household also has the Recycle Coach app, they will also be notified on their mobile device.

For privacy, everything except for the detected recycling contaminant will be blurred out in the image.

Residents should expect to start seeing postcards from the RDCO and Prairie Robotics in their mailboxes by late November. The system is designed to identify items, not individuals or written information.