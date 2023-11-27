Big White Ski Resort delays opening day again

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort has pushed back its opening date for a second time this winter.

The ski hill will now open on Dec. 5.

The original opening day was Nov. 23, which was delayed to Nov. 30 and now Dec. 5 due to lack of snow.

"After spending some time with our forecasters this morning... we can predict that we believe snow is on the way Thursday night and we should have small storms throughout the weekend. This will hopefully see considerable accumulation," said resort senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall on Monday.

Big White's base is sitting at 37 centimetres.

"We don't believe we'll have enough base (40+ cm more required) until at least Monday or Tuesday next week. Therefore at this time and in order to let our accommodation partners/restaurants plan for the scheduled arrival of guests to the resort we are setting a new target date of Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023," Ballingall said.

"This could change and be brought forward if mother nature cooperates or pushed back once again if the snow doesn't accumulate."

Ballingall says they are keeping their fingers crossed for snow.

"We have teams in the alpine hand shovelling and doing the best they can to prepare the load and unload stations on multiple lifts and cover any exposed hazards," he said.

Sun Peaks opened on Nov. 18, but they have only a few runs open Silverstar Mountain Resort is scheduled to open on Nov. 30, they opened their Nordic runs on Nov. 24 and the scheduled first day at Apex Mountain Resort is Dec. 9, while Mount Baldy is set to open its season Dec. 15.