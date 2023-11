Photo: COSAR

It was all hands on deck.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team members were summoned to Oyama Lake Road Sunday afternoon to aid the Lake Country Fire Department after a vehicle drove off the road and rolled down an embankment.

The Fire Department and COSAR utilized their rope teamS to extract a single motorist from the vehicle.

The driver, a woman, was then transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

Injuries are unknown at this time.