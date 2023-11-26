Kelowna resident captures video of driver hitting parked cars and fleeing

Contributed

It was an unlucky day for some vehicle owners on Sunday after a driver was caught on video hitting multiple parked cars and fleeing the scene.

Harmonie Basso sent Castanet a doorbell camera video of the incident.

"This truck crashed into my brother's vehicles this morning around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday morning on Mayfair Road," an email said.

Several seconds after the truck driver hit the multiple cars, they fled the scene.

"Police have been notified. We're looking for information on the driver of this truck," Basso added.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for additional information.