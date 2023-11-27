Below freezing temperatures, possible flurries, expected across the Thompson Okanagan

Madison Reeve

It's going to feel like a true winter week across the Thompson Okanagan.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures to hover well below freezing for the majority of the week, along with the possibility of flurries.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 4°C and a 40 percent chance of flurries. The overnight temperature will drop to -4°C with cloudy periods.

Tuesday will be cloudy all day, with a high of -3°C and a chilly low of -8°C, which is three degrees below normal for this time of year.

Wednesday should reach a high of -5°C with a mix of sun and clouds. The overnight low will drop to -7°C with cloudy periods.

Thursday is expected to sit at -4°C with a mix of sun and clouds, dropping to -6°C in the evening.

Friday and Saturday will warm up slightly to a high of -1°C. Environment Canada forecasts a 60 percent chance of flurries on Friday evening, dropping down to -4°C.

