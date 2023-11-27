AltiTunes festival releases lineup for April 2024 event

Photo: AltiTunes - Jules Quesnel Snow fell hard on the Friday' night at AltiTunes last year.

Big White will be welcoming another group of international musical artists next April when AltiTunes music festival returns for its third year.

Monday morning, the homegrown festival announced the lineup for the event's third year, held at 1,671 metres elevation at Big White's Happy Valley area.

Headliners for the April 5 and 6, 2024 event include English DJ Elderbrook on the Friday followed by German rock group Milky Chance and American pop-rock band X Ambassadors on the Saturday.

“With two back-to-back sold out AltiTunes behind us, we’re now able to attract internationally renowned top musical talent Milky Chance, Elderbrook and X Ambassadors; it is pretty surreal,” said co-organizer Kurt Jory in a press release.

“We’re extremely excited to host thousands of new visitors to the region at the Okanagan’s favourite family ski resort. It is going to be a memorable weekend for all those in attendance.”

Rounding out the talent on Friday will be Brooklyn-based singer Evan Giia and Vandelux, a DJ who's originally from Vancouver but now calls California home. Saturday will also see Vancouver's Jessia take the stage before X Ambassadors and Milky Chance.

“Our goal is to complement the array of fun activities at Big White Ski Resort with an opportunity to gather with friends and family for music and dancing in the fresh mountain air under the stars - kind of a celebration for the very last weekend of the season,” said co-organizer Mitch Carefoot.

“We are seeing an uptick in travellers from all across the country and overseas. We’re proud to showcase the Okanagan region and this is just another reason to brag about where we get to call home.”

Carefoot and Jory run Thick as Thieves Entertainment, a Kelowna-based events company that has hosted Kelowna's Denim on the Diamond, Island Time music festival and this past summer's Kelowna Beer Fest.

The first scheduled AltiTunes event had been scheduled for April 2020, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. Jory and Carefoot rescheduled the event for April 2022, when the Arkells headlined a one-night event.

And then this past April, AltiTunes was expanded to two days, and saw performances by Peach Pit, Felix Cartal, Moontricks, Stickybuds, Billy Raffoul, Shred Kelly, Rumpus and Kytami & Phonik Ops.