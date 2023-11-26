Beloved owner of Kelowna's Barb Delights restaurant died unexpectedly Friday

Photo: Contributed Barb Dumbovic

A beloved Kelowna restaurateur unexpectedly died on Friday.

Barb Dumbovic was the driving force behind Barb's Delights, a long-standing restaurant on Highway 97 near McCurdy Road.

Her death was “completely unexpected” according to her son John Dumbovic. The family is still not sure how she died, although she had become sick prior to her death.

She was just 60 years old when she passed.

Barb grew up in Petrinja, Croatia before moving to Canada. She had just travelled back to her home country this past September where she was able to visit with her parents.

She first arrived in Winnipeg when she immigrated to Canada, before she moved to Kelowna in 1994.

Barb first shared her love of food with the community through the local farmers' market in the 1990s and 2000s, before she opened the doors of Barb's Delights in 2010. She celebrated her 13th year in business this past February.

Her son John says she continued to work in the kitchen, hand-making the perogies and cabbage rolls herself from scratch.

“Everybody knows her as the perogy lady,” John said with a laugh. “She was very well loved.

“She was warm and caring and loving; loud, like a Croatian. She was always there for us, she would sacrifice herself for anybody really.”

John has set up a GoFundMe page, seeking help with funeral costs, which has already raised more than $3,200. One anonymous donor gave $1,000.

“[I'm] very grateful for that, I was very surprised by that,” John said.

The family has yet to set a date for her service, but John says it will likely be a few weeks away to allow for those out of town to attend.