Rotary Centre for the Arts executive director finalist for national award

Photo: Contributed

The executive director of Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts is up for a prestigious national award that honours those who work in the Canadian nonprofit and charitable sectors.

Colleen Fitzpatrick has been named a finalist for the CharityVillage Most Outstanding Individual Impact Award, which brings together professionals from across Canada’s nonprofit and charitable sectors to celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals who have made significant contributions to their organizations and communities.

“Colleen Fitzpatrick’s leadership has been nothing short of exceptional, and her nomination for the CharityVillage Most Outstanding Individual Impact Award is a testament to her dedication to our organization and the entire community,” Kelowna Visual Performing Arts Centre Society president Jonathan Arkle said in a press release.

“The KVPACS board is proud of Colleen and grateful for her contributions to the arts and the nonprofit sector in Canada.”

The winners of the CharityVillage Most Outstanding Individual Impact Award will be announced during its annual conference and awards ceremony on Wednesday (Nov. 29). The event will be held virtually.

The CharityVillage Most Outstanding Individual Impact Award recognizes not only the work of the individual but also the mission, purpose, community involvement and recruitment initiatives of the organization. Rotary Centre for the Arts’ dedication to fostering creativity, culture and community is woven into the fabric of its mission, which Fitzpatrick has passionately championed.

There are 15 finalists for the award, including five from B.C. Fitzpatrick is the only finalist from the Okanagan.