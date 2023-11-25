German company buys Kelowna's Sad Panda video game business

Photo: Contributed Sad Panda CEO Morgan Long and Phoenix Games CEO Klaas Kersting.

An Okanagan video game creator is now in German hands and looking forward to what the future will bring.

Sad Panda Studios, which was founded in 2016 by Morgan Long and her two best friends, has been sold to Phoenix Games, a Germany-based company that specializes in acquiring and enhancing game studios.

Sad Panda is the company that created Crush Crush and Hush Hush. It has developed and published several idle dating sims, and Crush Crush has more than 10 million downloads across a variety of platforms.

“We are very proud of what we achieved on our own,” Long, Sad Panda’s CEO, said in a press release. “Now it is time for the next step, and for this we need the right partner, which we have found with Phoenix Games. Phoenix complements our strengths and weaknesses perfectly with the Uplift Platform and people.

“With their expertise, we will unleash our full potential and set new standards with our games which will delight and surprise our fans.”

Phoenix Games was founded in 2019 in Karlsruhe, Germany, and its CEO sees a bright future for its newest acquisition.

“Sad Panda Studios impressed us from the very beginning,” Klaas Kersting said. “Their games are full of energy, passion and experience. We see great potential in uplifting their titles and look forward to supporting the incredibly talented team with our proprietary Uplift Platform as well as operational knowhow.”