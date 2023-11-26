Kelowna's Northern Computer purchases pair of Alberta IT businesses

Photo: Northern Computer

A Kelowna IT company has expanded by purchasing a pair of Alberta businesses.

Northern Computer, which was established in the Okanagan and northern B.C. in 1981, has added Syncsys and Compufix to its portfolio.

“We’re proud to be a Kelowna-based and operated IT company,” Northern Computer general manager John Gibson said in a press release. “Many of our clients and our employees have been with us for multiple decades.

“We’ve worked with over 600 amazing businesses and organizations in Kelowna and across the Okanagan. Our priority is supporting our customers and that is clearly demonstrated in our latest customer satisfaction score of 98 per cent in October.”

Northern Computer supports small businesses, organizations, municipalities and school districts. The addition of Syncsys and Compufix is a strategic move, according to Gibson, because it will address the rising concern of cybersecurity threats—particularly those that target small businesses.

In addition to its new Alberta companies, Northern Computer also has a presence in other areas of the Interior, the Lower Mainland and in the Yukon.

“We’re delighted to bring our dedication, ingenuity and experience into Alberta, with the help of the exceptional teams at Syncsys and Compufix,” Gibson said. “Their combined expertise in cloud computing, desktop support, cybersecurity and data management will strengthen Northern Computer’s capabilities for the benefit of our more than 600 clients, whether in B.C., the Yukon, or now, Alberta.”