Voyager RV vice-president captures dealer of the year award in Las Vegas

Photo: Contributed (L to R): RV Lifestyle Magazine publisher Melanie Taylor, Jason Friesen and RVDA of Canada's Jim Gorrie.

Jason Friesen and Voyager RV have been deemed the best in Canada.

The Lake Country RV dealer was the recipient of the Walter Paseka Memorial Canadian RV Dealer of the Year Award at the RV Dealers Convention & Expo, held earlier this month in Las Vegas.

The award is presented annually to a candidate who has demonstrated long-term dedication to the RV industry, shown commitment to RV associations, been recognized by customers and peers as a person with the highest integrity and credibility in both work and personal life, and who has made contributions to their community.

Friesen, who is Voyager RV's vice-president, gave praise to his staff when accepting the award.

“This is a true honour,” he said. “Thank you all for this amazing recognition. I’m not sure I deserve this considering how great the other nominees are, but I humbly accept it, knowing that my team of staff are very deserving.”

Voyager RV believes its support of the industry played a big role in the honour. General manager Ward Fraser has been on the board of the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association of Canada for 14 years and is currently its president. Friesen also helped Okanagan College build its trades building, and the Voyager Cares initiative has resulted in the donation of more than $200,000 to local charities since 2020.

Voyager RV will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, and Friesen is excited for the future.

“We’ll continue to try and grow the business responsibly, without wavering from our core values, and try to have fun doing it,” Friesen said. “But we’ll also make sure to keep supporting both our industry and community, which have given my family and our staff so much.”