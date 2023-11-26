Accelerate Okanagan names new board of directors at annual general meeting

Photo: Contributed

Accelerate Okanagan held its annual general meeting late last month, during which it welcomed four new members to its board of directors.

The newest faces on the 15-person board are RWT Growth founder and managing partner Reece Tomlinson, Okanagan School of Business chair Devin Rubadeau, Potentia HR engagement consultant Brie Elson, and Mavan Capital Partners chief executive officer Laine Nevison.

Lawson Lundell partner Michael Macaulay remains board chairman, while Clearco global director of partnerships Chris Pinkerton continues as vice-chairman.

Other continuing board members are Shayne Dyrdal, Mark Betteridge, Nicole Rustad, Ashley Ramsay, Derek Edstrom, Harry Singh, Jennifer Kilback, Krista Mallory and Sandra Spencer.

“This diverse group of skilled professionals have a wealth of experience and are committed to supporting us and the community through the next chapter of growth,” Accelerate Okanagan said in a press release.

Outgoing board members are Phil Ashman, Tanja Halsall, Buffy Mills and Sally Powell.