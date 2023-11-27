Sawchuk Developments has plans for new operations centre in north Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna construction company plans to build something for itself in the city’s industrial area.

Sawchuk Developments, which was established in 1981 as a general contracting firm and has helped build numerous projects throughout B.C., has submitted plans to the City of Kelowna for a new company headquarters on Sexsmith Drive, between Campion Street and Cambro Road.

One side of the building is pegged for office space, while the other would be for industrial use.

Sawchuk indicated it plans to add two more buildings on the site, but they are not part of the current application. The property would also include an outdoor storage yard.

The company’s current home is in a smaller space on Adams Road, less than a kilometre northeast of its potential new operations centre.

The plans will circulate through city hall planning desks before going before council.