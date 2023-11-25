Voting begins for BC United candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

Hundreds of people were lined up at Kelowna's Best Western hotel Saturday morning to cast their vote for the next BC United candidate in the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding.

The provincial riding, formerly just Kelowna-Lake Country, has long been held by four-term MLA Norm Letnick, but he announced last spring that he won't be seeking re-election.

The MLA for BC United, which was previously the BC Liberals, was hosting Saturday morning's nomination event that saw the four candidates make brief speeches about who they are and what they stand for. Those speeches can be seen above.

The four candidates include businessman Pavneet Singh, entrepreneur Binny Boparai, lawyer Bal Grewal, and RDNO vice-chair Amanda Shatzko.

“Your job doesn't end today,” Letnick said to the four candidates. “If you lose, and three of them are not going to make it to the front of the ballot, then your job is to join with whoever is at the front of the ballot at the end of the day and bring the team together and make sure we win this riding again.

“Let's get going tomorrow to make sure that whoever wins today becomes the MLA and [BC United leader] Kevin Falcon is the next premier of B.C.”

Voting by BC United party members will continue throughout the day at the Best Western, with results expected to come in by about 6:30 p.m.

Saturday morning, hundreds of people waited in a long, winding lineup through the hotel's hallways, waiting to cast their vote.

The winner of Saturday's nomination process will go on to represent the riding for BC United during next fall's provincial election, after Letnick retires from provincial politics.

While Renee Merrifield will be seeking re-election in the Kelowna-Mission riding, Ben Stewart has also said he will not be running again in the Kelowna West riding. BC United candidates have yet to be chosen for that riding, along with the newly formed Kelowna Centre riding.