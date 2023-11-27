Civil Resolution Tribunal rules Kelowna wedding photographer can keep deposit after couple cancelled

Photo: Unsplash/Luis Tosta - file photo

A Kelowna wedding photographer can keep a non-refundable deposit after would-be clients who booked her services last year changed their mind before their wedding, the Civil Resolution Tribunal has ruled.

In a decision posted last week, Tribunal member Sarah Orr ruled in favour of Pala Kovacs, finding she can keep the $1,884.75 deposit that Jessica Traude and Cameron Oliver had given to her in February 2022.

The couple had hired Kovacs to photograph their wedding, and paid a deposit of half the total cost to secure Kovacs' services.

But things became contentious after the couple booked an engagement photo session with Kovacs at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2022. The couple, who lived in Vancouver, travelled to Kelowna for the shoot, but Kovacs slept in and missed the appointment. As a result, the couple cancelled their contract with Kovacs and didn't use her services for their wedding.

The couple claim Kovacs breached their contract by not showing up to the engagement shoot, but Orr ruled the engagement shoot was not included in the contract.

In a video submitted as evidence, Kovacs had said she likes to give her clients a 30 to 45 minute engagement session as a wedding gift, as they can be helpful for couples to get comfortable with her. But Orr noted Kovacs never claimed the engagement shoot was part of her wedding package, and the terms of the contract did not include the engagement session.

Kovacs admitted to sleeping through the engagement photo shoot, but said she immediately apologized to the couple when she woke up and attempted to reschedule, although they could not come to an agreement on a rescheduled date.

“[Kovacs] also undisputedly offered to reduce the total contract amount to account for the applicants’ travel expenses to Kelowna,” Orr said in her decision.

“While it is unfortunate that Ms. Kovacs slept through the engagement photo session, I find her response to the situation showed her remorse and her willingness to rectify the situation if possible.”

On weddingwire.ca, Kovacs has an “excellent” rating of 4.9/5 stars, based on 31 reviews dating back to 2019.

“In any event, I find Ms. Kovacs’ responsibilities under the contract were to provide eight hours of photography services on the applicants’ wedding day, provide the applicants with photos, and create a wedding album,” Orr said in the ruling.

“The applicants undisputedly cancelled the contract before Ms. Kovacs had the opportunity to perform any of the services set out in the contract.”

As a result, Orr ruled Kovacs is entitled to keep the $1,884.75 deposit.