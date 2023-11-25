Child Advocacy Centre executive director captures national female entrepreneur award

Photo: Contributed Ginny Becker, third from right, was one of seven national award winners.

The head of Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre has received a prestigious national honour for her work.

Ginny Becker captured the Social Change Regional Impact Award at the 2023 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards in Toronto on Wednesday night. It was one of seven honours handed out during the 31st annual awards gala.

More than 11,000 women were nominated for the seven awards, which recognize the country’s leading female entrepreneurs who have made impressive and substantial contributions to the local, Canadian or global economies.

“I am deeply humbled to be included in this incredible group of change makers from across the country,” Becker said in a press release. “This honour is a recognition of the unwavering commitment of our partnership, the dedication of our frontline, the donors who drive our work forward, and the collective strength of all those who stand with us in support of survivors.

“Their courage fuels us to push for change and to do better, because they deserve better. With a shared vision, we are making futures brighter for children and families affected by child abuse and neglect. It is a great privilege to lead this team and do this work.”

CAC provides an inspired, child-friendly environment dedicated to supporting those impacted by child abuse and neglect by empowering front-line agencies from law enforcement, child protection, victim services, health care and mental health to work together to improve outcomes and build resilience for children, families, and community.

Becker has been leading the way since it opened in 2020.

“We are not surprised at this well-earned recognition of the great work Ginny has done for the CAC and for our communities throughout the Okanagan and the Interior of B.C.,” CAC board chairman Andrew Prior said. “Ginny is a local hero to all of us, and it is great to see her honoured on a national stage.”