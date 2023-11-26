UBCO research shows exercise 'snacking' could lead to better health

Photo: UBCO

New research by the University of British Columbia Okanagan published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism indicates exercise 'snacking' can help break up sedentary time and improve health.

The idea is as simple as getting up from your desk and taking a walk around the block or using the stairs instead of the elevator.

The team of UBCO researchers found that short bursts of exercise—called exercise snacks—performed in the workplace can help people get into better shape.

“Sedentary behaviour and physical inactivity are two key factors that have been independently linked to premature morbidity and mortality,” says the study’s lead author, Dr. Matthew Stork. “Moving more throughout the work day may not only improve physical health but also has the potential to impact mental health and work productivity positively.”

Previous studies by Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor in UBCO’s Faculty of Health and Social Development, have demonstrated that repeated short bouts of this type of exercise can help people get fitter.

“We know traditionally prescribed moderate-intensity exercise may be impractical for many office employees who are unfit and short on time,” says Dr. Marcotte-Chénard, who worked on this research as a visiting scholar from the Université de Sherbrooke.

“The main objective of this study was to determine people’s receptivity to completing exercise snacks in a real-world workplace setting and evaluate a person’s psychological responses to two types of stairclimbing activities.”

The researchers recruited participants at UBC’s Okanagan campus, and the stairclimbing exercise was completed across five different buildings on campus—the participants' natural working environment. The study compared two options of exercise: high-intensity interval training (HIIT), performed as three bouts of about 60 stairs (three flights) within a structured five- to six-minute HIIT session, and exercise snacks, consisting of three isolated bouts of about 60 stairs performed sporadically throughout the work day.

“We wanted to determine which option the participants found to be more pleasurable, enjoyable and practical for completion in their natural work environment,” says Dr. Marcotte-Chénard. “Participants tried both options while supervised by the researchers, and then were free to try either option unsupervised in their workplace for one week.”

Results showed that 71 per cent of participants preferred completing exercise snacks, compared to stair-climbing HIIT. There was also a lower perceived rating of exertion during the exercise snacks and all participants said they enjoyed the process and felt it was something they could incorporate into their work days.

“To our knowledge, this was the first study assessing the acute psychological responses to exercise snacks in a workplace setting. The findings are encouraging because they indicate that exercise snacks, simply climbing three flights of stairs three times per day, might be an attractive way to increase physical activity and fitness in the workplace,” says Dr. Stork.