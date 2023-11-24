26th annual Kelowna Toy Run for Salvation Army goes Saturday

Photo: Salvation Army

The 26th annual Kelowna Toy Run takes place Saturday.

The event takes place between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at High Noon Park, behind Kelowna International Airport on Old Vernon Road.

This year's non-profit fundraiser is a joint effort between several off-road 4X4 clubs including the OTB Unoffendables and the Mudslingers.

They are asking for donations for the Salvation Army.

"Every year, many of our local 4x4 communities get together to organize this event, for the last Saturday of November, to help children and families through the holiday season by requesting toys or cash donations for the Salvation Army," says Danielle Vlahovich with the OTB Unoffendables.



Santa Claus will make a special appearance at the event and one of the stars from Rust Valley Restorers will also be on hand as well.