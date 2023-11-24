Okanagan College Kelowna campus reveals new mural

Photo: Okanagan College (from left to right) OC President Neil Fassina, Sheldon Pierre Louis and his son su?kncut est?k? Manuel, Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis, and Rhea Dupuis

A mural honouring residential school survivors has been unveiled at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

Titled su?kncut’s prayers, the mural by Syilx artist Sheldon Pierre Louis measures 10 feet tall by 21 feet wide.

“The mural signifies Okanagan College’s lasting commitment to advancing truth and reconciliation at our campuses,” says Rhea Dupuis, director of Indigenous relations and reconciliation at the college.

“As a post-secondary institution, it’s important to remember that the impact of the residential school system continues to this day, and this mural serves to remind us of that.”

Students, employees and visitors to the Health Sciences Centre will find the new mural on the first floor, which is also home to nearby Early Childhood Education classrooms and the Four Food Chiefs sculpture created by Clint George in 2021.

“With the location of this mural being near the Early Childhood Education classrooms at Okanagan College, I wanted to take the opportunity to bring awareness to educators about the legacy of the residential school system,” says Sheldon Pierre Louis.

On the mural are the nsyilxcen words “kwu swi? nuu mtx?,” which roughly translate to “we are beautiful.”

“This is a reminder to our children that they are beautiful, and it is a reminder to our residential school survivors that they are beautiful,” adds Louis.