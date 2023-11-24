Kelowna RCMP raid psilocybin mushroom store Friday morning

Photo: Rob Gibson The outside of Essence Wellness Friday afternoon.

A retail store that's been selling magic mushrooms in Kelowna's downtown core was raided by the RCMP Friday morning.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP said a warrant was executed at Essence Wellness earlier Friday morning under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“This investigation is ongoing and there are no concerns for safety to the general public,” Const. Della-Paolera said.

As of 2 p.m., officers remain on scene at the business, which is located on the second floor of the building at 246 Lawrence Avenue, and the store appears closed for the time being.

For the past several months, Essence has been openly selling psilocybin mushrooms out of the space.

While the research of psilocybin mushrooms has become more widespread over the past several years, they remain illegal to possess or sell under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Storefronts selling psilocybin products have been recently popping up in Vancouver, attempting to follow the example set by the “grey market” cannabis shops that were opened prior to cannabis legalization.

Earlier this month, three mushroom shops in Vancouver owned by activist Dana Larsen were raided by the Vancouver Police Department. The stores were reopened just days later.