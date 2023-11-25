Homeless Kelowna man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, meth

Photo: File photo

A Kelowna man who was homeless and addicted to drugs when he was arrested more than three years ago was handed a 3.5-year sentence for drug trafficking Thursday. But with credit for time served, he's left with just three months left to serve, and he's now concerned about finding a place to live upon his release.

Chris Swerhun, 49, appeared in Kelowna court Thursday morning and was sentenced on two separate charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The first charge stems from a police investigation back in December 2019, which was initially focused on Kyle Hollaman's residence in Valley Road, where police saw Swerhun coming and going from.

On Dec. 19, Swerhun was followed by officers who observed him making a brief meet-up with a man in a parking lot. He was arrested and found with 45.8 grams of methamphetamine and 14.6 grams of cocaine, along with a scale, a crack pipe and $550 cash.

He was released on bail, but was arrested by police eight months later while the first charge was still outstanding. On Aug. 27, 2020, he was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that had been pulled over for suspected impaired driving.

Officers noticed what appeared to crack rocks on the car's seat, and when they searched Swerhun's backpack, they found 16.5 grams of crack cocaine and 7.5 grams of fentanyl, along with a scale, a nine-inch knife, bear spray and $2,055 in cash.

Crown prosecutor Ranjit Randhawa and defence counsel Melissa Lowe submitted a joint sentencing submission Thursday, seeking a total sentence of 3.5 years for the two offences.

Swerhun has been in custody for a large portion of the time since the 2020 arrest, accruing 791 days of presentence time served, and he was credited with 1,187 days of enhanced credit.

Randhawa told Justice Geoffrey Gomery that Swerhun has struggled with addiction for most of his life and had turned to drug trafficking to support himself and feed his own addiction. He was homeless at the time of the offences.

Swerhun has a long criminal history, with a drug trafficking conviction from New Westminster back in 1998 and two Kelowna trafficking convictions in 2017.

In a presentence report created back in September 2021, Randhawa noted Swerhun did not sound like he had much insight into his offending and was not receptive to counselling. Justice Gomery expressed concern about Swerhun's attitude in the report.

“He told the author of the presentence report that he really didn't want to address his drug use,” Justice Gomery said. “I had the sense that he was kind of happy being a drug user and the only problem for him is that he doesn't have the means to support it.”

But defence counsel Lowe noted the presentence report was created more than two years ago, when Swerhun was still struggling with homelessness and addiction.

“I think he's had some significant time to reflect on that and certainly the time he's spent in custody has driven home the concern that society has and how serious these offences are,” she said.

“I think he's in a different place at this point to better appreciate the consequences of his actions.”

Swerhun also spoke on his own account about his life on the streets.

“When that [presentence] report was done, I was purely on the street, very, very homeless and I didn't have any resources at all to help me, because I was also under pursuit by the law at the time. Once I'm done with all this I can actually pursue help from the system for housing and any counselling I might need,” he said.

“I do realize the dangers that fentanyl poses to many people as I've actually witnessed many people that I've come to know over the last few years die.

Swerhun said the drug counselling offered while in custody is very limited, and he's open to further treatment upon his release.

“My main concern when I do get out is to get some housing because even receiving treatment and whatnot, I'll be just dropped right back into homelessness,” he said.

Justice Geoffrey Gomery ultimately went along with the Crown and defence's joint submission, leaving Swerhun with 88 days left to serve. He'll be under probation conditions for a year following his release.