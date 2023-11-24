Kelowna Sunrise Rotary holding third annual Season of Giving Calendar fundraiser

Photo: Contributed (L to R): NICU educator Bonnie Wilkie, registered nurse Joseph Daignault and NICU pediatrics clinical pharmacy specialist Laura Beresford pose with the Brainz monitor at KGH.

Kelowna Sunrise Rotary is once again offering you the chance to win big and help the Okanagan’s most vulnerable children at the same time.

The Rotary club is conducting its third annual Season of Giving Calendar fundraiser, this year in support of Child Advocacy Centre Kelowna and Kelowna General Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Business Finders Canada is back as the presenting sponsor of the fundraiser, which generated $324,000 in its first two years.

This time around there are 163 prizes available that are worth nearly $62,000. Daily draws for multiple prizes will begin on Christmas and continue until Jan. 5, making it a great holiday gift that has the possibility to keep on giving.

All you have to do to enter is purchase a calendar or an online raffle ticket.

Prizes include flights, vacation and golf packages, supercar experiences, cash prizes and much more.

Ultimately, however, your purchase of a Season of Giving Calendar will support two worthwhile causes in CAC and KGH NICU.

“The courage of the children who walk through our doors inspires our team to keep pushing to change systems to serve them better, from criminal justice processes to health-care pathways,” CAC executive director Ginny Becker said in a press release. “We can’t change what happened to them, but we have a profound opportunity to change what happens next.”

KGH NICU has been a Season of Giving Calendar benefactor in the past, and it purchased a cerebral function monitor with the money it received.

“This monitor has made a potentially life-altering difference in the care that we are able to provide,” Dr. Jill Boulton said. “We had a baby who had a very clear seizure, and we applied the monitor and provided treatment. But that wasn’t the end of it. The monitor also allowed us to identify additional, more subtle seizures that were not visibly apparent and subsequently escalate care.”

For more details and to get your ticket, visit the Kelowna Sunrise Rotary website here.