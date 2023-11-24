Knox Mountain proposal comes back with revisions, 112 rental homes planned

Photo: City of Kelowna

Revised plans have been submitted to the City of Kelowna for more than rental units at the base of Knox Mountain.

Bluegreen Architecture is asking for rezoning, a development permit and variances for the corner of Clifton Road and Cara Glen Court. The project would consist of two buildings and a total of 112 units.

The property is currently zoned for multi-family homes but would need to be changed to apartment housing rental. There would be 73 one-bedroom units and 39 two-bedroom homes.

The two buildings would be four storeys in height and would blend into the side of the mountain.

“The buildings descend into the topography to limit the need for extensive grading work to be done on site,” Bluegreen wrote in its application. “This has the added benefit of simplifying the roof forms and preserving views from and around the building.

“A further benefit of this siting is a reduction in the visual height of the building from Clifton. The building forms themselves are simple in nature and look to provide an elegant architecture for what will ultimately be buildings that value primarily the provision of more financially accessible housing, which is typical in the rental typology.”

The applications will be reviewed by city planners before going to council.