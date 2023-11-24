Lake Country to conduct prescribed burns on Spion Kop

Photo: District of Lake Country Three members of Lake Country Fire & Rescue tour of the wildfire mitigation work underway near Spion Kop last spring.

Christmas is just around the corner but the work to mitigate wildfire danger is still ongoing.

Wildfire risk management team Rider Ventures is back working in Lake Country on a Ministry of Forests fuel mitigation job on Spion Kop.

Crews will be working to thin and prune surface fuels with pile burning starting on Nov. 27. There will be 10 personnel and two small excavators working in the area Monday to Friday until the end of March 2024.

The crews are starting with danger tree assessment, and the District of Lake Country is asking the public to stay out of the active work zones and find alternate trails to use and avoid areas where you can hear chainsaws working.

"There may be signed temporary trail closures for public safety when the crew is actively falling trees, all trails will be open on weekends," according to an email from the District of Lake Country.

Once the work is done, the entire Spion Kop trail area will have been treated. The plan is to complete 59 hectares between now and March 31, 2024, and complete the remaining 46 hectares in the spring and fall of 2024.

"We will be upgrading some of the trails to allow emergency response access for our crews. These trails will be rehabilitated back to their original condition once we are done in an area," according to the District of Lake Country.



Residents in the area are reminded that there will be smoke and possibly flames visible from burning wood piles. Burning will only be conducted when the fire danger rating is low

"Signage will be placed along the highway indicating prescribed burning in progress, do not report," said the municipality.