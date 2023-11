Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP say a man reported missing Thursday has been found.

The 46-year-old has has been located and is safe, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in an update early Friday.

Christopher Braun had been missing since Nov. 17, his brother told Castanet.

His disappearance was reported to police on Nov. 21.

Braun had last been seen at Interior Savings on Rutland Road and his phone was off since Nov. 18.

He did not report to work on Nov. 20.