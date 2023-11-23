Traffic pattern changes outside H2O Centre after parent reported ‘road rage’ incident

Photo: Laura Brasnett A transit bus appears to hit another vehicle outside the H2O centre on Oct. 20, 2023 in what a witness called a 'road rage' incident.

A month after Castanet posted video of what a witness called a case of “road rage” involving a transit bus outside the H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre, the City of Kelowna has announced traffic pattern changes at the location.

The changes include two new loading zones on either side of the road, directly in front of the building, for pick up and drop off. That was one of the changes the mother who shared the video was calling for.

The footage from Oct. 20, 2023, appears to show a Kelowna Regional Transit bus bump an SUV as it exits the roundabout outside the H2O Centre. Laura Brasnett said the bus driver was laying on his horn the whole time and the other driver was trying to get out of the way, albeit slowly.

She said there have been repeated close calls as parents drop off and pick up kids from swim club and other programs.

“Kids have been clipped by mirrors going through that roundabout. A toddler was almost run over and a driver didn’t see it,” said Brasnett. “They don’t want parents using that roadway in front of H2O, but we want the buses out of there because it’s unsafe. The reason that parents drop off there is because those buses are blowing through the crosswalks and they’re going through there at a high rate of speed.”

In announcing the traffic pattern changes, infrastructure operations department manager Geert Bos said, “These changes will improve the safety of traffic flow, accessibility, and the overall experience of those visiting H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre.”

The other safety improvement announced is that the roundabout will now be restricted to transit and emergency vehicles only.

The city has also expanded accessible parking by two stall, now located in the first row of the parking lot. “This new location means people using accessible stalls no longer have to exit their vehicles and travel along the busy frontage road to access the ramp,” said the announcement.

New signs and road markings have been installed to indicate the new traffic pattern.