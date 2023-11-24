El Niño could bring warmer temperatures to B.C. ski hills this winter

Photo: Big White

B.C. skiers and boarders could be in for a warmer winter this year as the Pacific Ocean temperatures shift to an El Niño year.

After back-to-back La Niña years that tend to bring cooler temperatures and increased precipitation, the 2023/24 winter season is an El Niño year, which tends to bring warmer temperatures.

This could be prove to be a challenge for B.C. Interior ski hills, where the early season snowpack has yet to see any significant accumulation.

“Generally in an El Niño year we can see less snow up in the mountains as a result of the warmer temperatures,” said Dereck Lee, meteorologist with Environment Canada. “We can only assume the snowpack will be a little bit less due to less snow accumulation up in the mountains.”

This year, Lee says it's not clear how precipitation levels will be impacted by El Niño.

El Niño is a shift in the jet stream caused by warmer equatorial ocean water in the Pacific. During El Niño, the jet stream that carries storms into B.C. tends to shift to the south.

While the province may see generally warmer conditions throughout the winter, in the short-term, cooler-than-normal temperatures are forecast over the next week. But for local ski resorts that are dealing with small early-season snowpacks, additional snow could be a ways off.

“Whenever we do get cold temperatures coming from the north, it's often associated with cold, dry air ... Unfortunately we may not see any precipitation until late next week, coming back from the Pacific,” Lee said.

“Generally it's looking kind of bleak in terms of what you will get.”

With a village snowbase of just 38 cm, Big White Ski Resort was forced to delay its opening Thursday. The resort is now targeting a Nov. 30 opening, but that will depend on the snow.

“There's hope, you look at Banff and they got 25 cm last night ... so Mother Nature's just got her bullseye on the wrong target right now, so we know it will come,” said Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall.

He noted the 2008 season also started out slow, but ended with the second highest snowfall in Big White's history. In his long history at the resort, he's seen an opening day as early as Oct. 31 and as late as Dec. 8.

“The optimism is high,” Ballingall said. “On Tuesday we did our annual staff orientation and I spoke to 657 very excited young people ... when you have enthusiastic team members like we have on the mountain now, they're just waiting to get going.”

Ballingall says the gondola is now running at Big White and many of the restaurants are open, but he says they're waiting for another 35-40 cm of snow to fall before they can get their lifts spinning.

While Sun Peaks was able to open some of its downhill trails on Nov. 18, SilverStar is also scheduled to open its alpine on Nov. 30, Apex Mountain Resort is targeting Dec. 9, and Mount Baldy is set to begin its season Dec. 15.