Stober Foundation donates half a million dollars to the Central Okanagan Food Bank during Tree of Hope light up

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 7:40 p.m.

Kelowna's 26th annual Tree of Hope not only lit up the holiday season but also raised money for charity.

On Friday night at 5:30 p.m., the tree lit up with 25,000 LED bulbs illuminating the Landmark Centre and the city of Kelowna.

The Tree of Hope symbolizes the start of the holiday season, and this year, the Stober Foundation donated a total of $500,000 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

"This mammoth donation will not only help the Food Bank do the pivotal and vital work it does in communities here in the Central Okanagan Valley, but it will also help fund a few pilot projects that will provide additional resources to their clientele, including professional development, mental health counseling, and in some cases, bursaries," said Keith Brewster, executive director of the Stober Foundation.

For more information on the COFB or to donate, click here.

ORIGINAL: 4:30 p.m

The Christmas season officially kicks off with the lighting of the Tree of Hope in Kelowna’s Landmark District tonight.

The towering LED Christmas tree, symbolizing hope and goodwill for the community, will be lit around 5:30 p.m.

As in previous years, the event and preceding speeches will be broadcast live on Castanet.

This year, the Stober Group is partnering with the Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market for the first time.

The iconic event will feature hot chocolate, cozy fire pits, and a chance to immerse oneself in the holiday spirit.

"At Stober Group, our commitment to the community is unwavering, and the Tree of Hope Light Up perfectly reflects our dedication to creating unforgettable moments and fostering unity," says Lisa Lock, CEO of Stober Group.

Following the lighting ceremony, attendees are encouraged to visit the winter wonderland on the 19th floor of Landmark 7, where over 30 vendors from the Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market will be showcased.

The holiday market will operate for two days—Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission to the Holiday Market is through a $5 donation, with a portion supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

"We're excited to announce that this year, the Stober Foundation will make a significant capital investment in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB). This investment aims to improve COFB’s ability to provide consistent access to food and proper nutrition for its clients," stated Ken Stober, president of the Stober Foundation.