LIVE: Kelowna's Tree of Hope will light for 26th year

The program will start with speeches at 5:20 p.m.

The Christmas season officially kicks off with the lighting of the Tree of Hope in Kelowna’s Landmark District tonight.

The towering LED Christmas tree, symbolizing hope and goodwill for the community, will be lit around 5:30 p.m.

As in previous years, the event and preceding speeches will be broadcast live on Castanet.

This year, the Stober Group is partnering with the Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market for the first time.

The iconic event will feature hot chocolate, cozy fire pits, and a chance to immerse oneself in the holiday spirit.

"At Stober Group, our commitment to the community is unwavering, and the Tree of Hope Light Up perfectly reflects our dedication to creating unforgettable moments and fostering unity," says Lisa Lock, CEO of Stober Group.

Following the lighting ceremony, attendees are encouraged to visit the winter wonderland on the 19th floor of Landmark 7, where over 30 vendors from the Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market will be showcased.

The holiday market will operate for two days—Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission to the Holiday Market is through a $5 donation, with a portion supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

"We're excited to announce that this year, the Stober Foundation will make a significant capital investment in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB). This investment aims to improve COFB’s ability to provide consistent access to food and proper nutrition for its clients," stated Ken Stober, president of the Stober Foundation.