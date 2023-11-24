Kelowna Gurdwara receives fine for fireworks, despite trying to keep them off their property

Photo: Gavin Henderson-Peal Intersection of Rutland Rd. and Almond Ct., Sunday November 12, 2023

The Kelowna Fire Department has issued a $500 ticket to the Okanagan Sikh Gurdwara for prohibited fireworks during Diwali, something the temple says they had nothing to do with.

Rutland residents complained of fireworks being let off throughout the day and night on Nov. 12 with one woman telling Castanet her vehicle was struck by a firework while she was driving down Sumac Drive.

Andy Sandhu, who represents the Gurdwara, says he did his best to prevent the fireworks from being launched from the temple parking lot.

"We kicked them out of the parking lot. They were not allowed to use our premises."

Sandhu says the temple didn't want any fireworks on the property, so they specifically did not apply for a fireworks permit. He feels the ticket, which they received this week, is unfair.

"I'm going to dispute it," he said.

"When the wildfires were there, we were shoulder to shoulder, with them (firefighters). We couldn't fight the fire but we had the food and the volunteers and we did all that. I don't see the logic. What does the temple have to do with the fireworks? The reason we did not apply for the permit, is because we do not want any fireworks," Sandhu said.

While Castanet was inundated with fireworks complaints following Nov. 12, RCMP say they only responded to eight fireworks incidents.

"People complained around the neighbourhood. I think they were under pressure so they just want to make people happy and show them a $500 ticket," Sandhu said.

"But that's not the way to make people happy. The only way to make people happy next year, when it happens again, we should have RCMP present, we should have bylaw present maybe the fire department, identify these people and give them the tickets. Give the individuals a ticket."

"I'm gonna buy some fireworks and I'm gonna go to city hall and let them off in the parking lot and the city should get the ticket," he continued.

Sandhu is adamant the temple does not want fireworks on its property because they have a rubber roof. Despite the temple not having anything to do with setting off fireworks, Sandhu offered to pay for the damage to the woman's car that was struck by a firework.

"She was upset, that's all we could do to make her happy," Sandhu said.

Despite those efforts, Sandhu now has another $500 bill to pay.