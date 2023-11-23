Kelowna RCMP ask public for help locating missing man

Photo: Kelowna RCMP `

Kelowna RCMP needs the public’s help locating a missing man.

Christopher Braun has been missing since Nov. 17.

"I was the last one that saw him on Friday. Nobody's been in contact with him since then and his phone is off," says his brother Jeff Ritchey.

Braun was last seen at Interior Savings on Rutland Road and Ritchey says his phone has been off since Saturday, Nov. 18 and his family is extremely worried about him.

"It is highly unusual for Chris to be out of contact this long."

On Nov. 21, police received a report from Ritchey that Braun had gone missing.

Braun is believed to be driving his white 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a BC license plate RE8430 with a boat rack on top.

The 46-year-old did not report to work on Nov. 20, which family says is out of character.

Police say Braun suffers from various complex medical concerns and, although he has access to money, there have been no known banking transactions through his account since he was last seen.

He is described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-ten, and weighing approximately 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unclear what Braun may be wearing at this time.

"RCMP and Christopher’s family are extremely concerned for his safety as this is out of character for him to be away from his home or work for this amount of time. If you see Christopher, keep him in sight and call the police," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2023-69019.